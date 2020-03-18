Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $51.53 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,962 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Nike were worth $51,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nike from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

