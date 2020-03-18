Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $54.05 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 2,561.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076,462 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.94% of Allison Transmission worth $54,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 90,929 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

ALSN stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

