Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $54.57 Million Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,341,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319,526 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.24% of Snap worth $54,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Snap by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 620,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Snap by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 141,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 342,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 119,592 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,110,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $353,165.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,408,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,891,624.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,588,135 shares of company stock worth $40,146,980.

Snap stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

