Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $80.65 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,201,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,397.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,324.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.