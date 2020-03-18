Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $89.35 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,065 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 493,742 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of NXP Semiconductors worth $89,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

