Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $99.80 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,180 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $99,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of HON opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average of $172.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.01 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

