Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $54,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $207.80 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

