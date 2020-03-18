Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,543 shares during the quarter. W W Grainger accounts for 1.6% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of W W Grainger worth $113,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.45.

W W Grainger stock opened at $246.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.21 and a 200-day moving average of $309.15. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.31%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.