Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Total were worth $41,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. Total SA has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 354,923 shares of company stock worth $2,494,532 and sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.