Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $51.19 Million in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 456,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,191,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.99% of Alliance Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $182.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.38.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

