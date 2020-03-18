Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,567 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for about 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Monster Beverage worth $70,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,311 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,809,000 after purchasing an additional 79,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,725,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,674,000 after purchasing an additional 113,029 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.