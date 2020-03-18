Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $107.05 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 462,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,049,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.5% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.47% of Palo Alto Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after purchasing an additional 498,416 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,002,000 after buying an additional 224,630 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,746,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 871,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $201,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 445,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $103,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

NYSE:PANW opened at $141.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.02. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $133.84 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

