Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $50.46 Million Investment in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 466,629 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,461,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.32% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7,562.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,721,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,766 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.12.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

