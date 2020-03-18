Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 559,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $46,822,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Baxter International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

