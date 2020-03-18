Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 823,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,926,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.02% of Elastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after buying an additional 645,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after buying an additional 1,227,820 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,015,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,264,000 after buying an additional 1,210,829 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 882,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after acquiring an additional 302,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,753,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. Elastic NV has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of -0.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $602,433,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 556,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,050 shares of company stock worth $7,649,475. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTC. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.85.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

