Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 47,770 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,229 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.22% of Best Buy worth $49,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Best Buy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,195,389.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,406.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,824 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

