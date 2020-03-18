Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 476,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,669,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Analog Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.32 and a 52-week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 4,950 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $594,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,492,460.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,543 shares of company stock worth $7,628,461. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

