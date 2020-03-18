Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,464 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of Akamai Technologies worth $78,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,106,000 after acquiring an additional 97,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,329,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $114,872,000 after purchasing an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

