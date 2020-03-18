Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,854 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.20% of Rexnord worth $47,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

