Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,174 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,014 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,364,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,564,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 178,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,882,000 after acquiring an additional 143,393 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 311,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,578,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $311.81 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $253.89 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.20.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

