Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 168,221 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in BP were worth $45,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BP by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of BP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BP plc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on BP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

