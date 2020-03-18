Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 151,177 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,177 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.78% of Generac worth $48,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,023,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 405,089 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after buying an additional 233,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $14,933,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $118.86. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

