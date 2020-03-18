Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 212,884 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 212,884 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.1% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $77,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 677.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $822,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,330 shares of company stock valued at $68,365,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

