Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 5,365 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Catalent worth $48,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

