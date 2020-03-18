Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,272 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452 over the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.39 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

