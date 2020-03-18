Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,726 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

