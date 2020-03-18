Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $275.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $251.07 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.40 and its 200 day moving average is $316.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

