Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $135,505.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,639.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.66. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -344.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.