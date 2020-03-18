Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,103,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,450,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 230,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen cut Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

