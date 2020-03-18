Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. TheStreet lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of REG opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

