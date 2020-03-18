Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,446 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Xylem by 10,325.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

