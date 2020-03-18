Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,706 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 167.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Graco news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $2,453,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,750.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

