Amalgamated Bank Buys 879 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,732,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 182,475 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5,573.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,730 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,420,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $124.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.06. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $117.99 and a one year high of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

