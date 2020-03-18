Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.