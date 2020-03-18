Amalgamated Bank Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,879 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 290,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 273,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 187,488 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,035,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $67.27 and a one year high of $105.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

