Amalgamated Bank Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.32.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,916,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,980 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

