Amalgamated Bank Has $2.42 Million Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $188,262,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,836,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,282,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,969,000 after buying an additional 498,808 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

TIF stock opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average is $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

