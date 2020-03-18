Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.73. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

