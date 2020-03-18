Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,238 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 58.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.