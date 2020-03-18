Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,488 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.59.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.