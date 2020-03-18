Amalgamated Bank Purchases 4,450 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 144.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in CF Industries by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Citigroup cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

