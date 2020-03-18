Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after acquiring an additional 97,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.59. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

