AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AMBEV S A/S earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

ABEV traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 45,951,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,866,297. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

