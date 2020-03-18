American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $67,412,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,931,000 after acquiring an additional 99,377 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,703,000 after buying an additional 149,176 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACC opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

