American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $67,412,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,931,000 after acquiring an additional 99,377 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,703,000 after buying an additional 149,176 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACC opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

