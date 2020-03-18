American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,520 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,193,000 after buying an additional 1,022,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,586,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after buying an additional 665,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 43.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after buying an additional 667,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Cfra lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AEO opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

