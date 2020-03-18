American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

AEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

NYSE:AEL traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 7,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.85. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,787.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 32.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 244,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.