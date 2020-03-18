American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 12-month low of $80.37 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

