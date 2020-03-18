American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Holdings Trimmed by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after buying an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in American States Water by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,535,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American States Water by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

AWR opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.06.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. American States Water’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $34,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $830,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

