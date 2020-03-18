AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.25. 62,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,803. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

