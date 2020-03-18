AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

AMETEK stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $498,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,441.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,751,939 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

